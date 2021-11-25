Chilly weather, high winds expected in Central Texas all Thanksgiving day

Scattered showers and high winds — including gusts of up to 35 mph — are expected across Central Texas as residents place the final touches on their Thanksgiving fare.

In the wake of a cold front that passed through the Austin area early Thursday morning, temperatures have dropped to the high 50s and lower 60s amid sustained winds and occasional powerful gusts.

"It looks like most of the rain will be done, but it will be fairly windy with sustained winds up to 20 to 25 mph and gusts between 30 and 35 mph," said Keith White, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

According to National Weather Service, wind speeds are expected to weaken after sunset Thursday.

White said much of the rain has moved south toward Hays County, but chilly conditions in the Austin area will remain until the weather begins to warm up early next week.

"The winds will calm down for tomorrow and we're not expecting a lot of rain but it will be chilly until things warm up Sunday," he said. "It will be a pretty chilly weekend."

NWS Radar

Conditions are expected to be partly sunny, with north winds up to 5 mph and a high of 59 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall will likely return on Saturday, with a 60% chance of precipitation and a high of 57. Winds will pick back up on Sunday, with gusts reaching as high as 20 mph with high temperatures expected to reach above 70 degrees on Monday.