Willie Nelson wants to legalize Skechers, McConaughey channels 'Interstellar' in Super Bowl ads

This year, more than 100 million viewers are expected to watch as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in Super Bowl LVI.

Two Austin favorites, Texas music legend Willie Nelson and Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, both have commercials airing during the big game.

Kickoff is Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. CT from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The game will be televised nationally on NBC. Telemundo will be the first-ever Spanish-language broadcast network to air the game. The game will also be live streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and via FuboTV.

Watch the Super Bowl LVI commercials below.

Willie Nelson wants to legalize Skechers

Nelson's first commercial for Skechers features his 1980 hit "On the Road Again."

The second commercial has Nelson calling for the legalization of... shoes? Very fitting.

Matthew McConaughey channels 'Interstellar'

McConaughey's commercial for Salesforce will air during the fourth quarter.

How much is a Super Bowl commercial this year?

This year advertisers are expected to spend between $6 million to $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime.

Ad inventory for the Feb. 13 game has been virtually sold out since September and the top price for a 30-second spot has hit a record $6.5 mullion, according to Dan Lovinger, president of ad sales and partnerships for NBCUniversal.

Sarah Ann Dueñas is a digital producer for the USA TODAY Network. She can be reached at sduenas@gannett.com or on Twitter @sarahcantweet.