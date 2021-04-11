Got another COVID-19 shot coming up? Don't skip your second dose out of fear of side effects

More and more Central Texas have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. Many are heading toward their second shot or are now fully vaccinated, and people are comparing their vaccine side effects stories.

Did they feel achy all over? Did they have fever? Did their headache make their head feel like it was going to explode? Were they oh-so tired? Or, did they just have a sore arm or nothing at all?

"Most people won't have a reaction other than a sore arm," said Dr. Brian Metzger, the medical director of infectious diseases at St. David's Medical Center. But a minority of people will have the body aches, fatigue, nausea and even a fever, and that usually happens after the second shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Does every COVID-19 vaccine have side effects?

It could happen with the first shot, as well. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose, the side effects have been similar, Metzger said. Those side effects are a sign that your immune system is having a reaction to the vaccine and working. But if you have no side effects, you shouldn't assume that the vaccine isn't working, he said.

Sometimes people could have an allergic reaction such as difficulty breathing, swelling of the face or throat, a fast heartbeat, a rash, dizziness or weakness. Those reactions usually happen within minutes of receiving the vaccine, which is why you have to stay at the vaccination clinic for 15 minutes after your shot.

Side effects that doctors in the field are seeing closely follow what researchers found among vaccine trial study participants, who are just a few months ahead of the general population, Metzger said.

With all the vaccines, Dr. Farron Hunt, a family medicine doctor at Austin Regional Clinic in Manor, said her patients have complained mostly of arm pain and swelling for a couple of days, and some fever, fatigue or joint swelling.

What to do if you're having symptoms

Most patients can take some pain relief and be fine, and the symptoms go away with a few days, Hunt said. She has not had to write an extended work excuse note for anyone. One patient did have tingling in their hand a few weeks later, but when she did a physical exam, it looked normal.

Hunt recommends that everyone track their symptoms through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration's VAERS program — which stands for vaccine adverse event reporting system. The CDC also has the V-Safe program that sends you a text message to track your systems.

The systems help the CDC and FDA track patterns of symptoms. If many people had a tingling arm after vaccination, then that could become a known side effect. It also helps researchers rule out unrelated symptoms that could be from other triggers, such as seasonal allergies, that are hitting at the same time as vaccinations.

Metzger doesn't want people to put off or avoid getting that second shot — or avoid getting the vaccines at all — because of a fear of side effects.

Are you still protected with one COVID-19 vaccine dose?

With the Pfizer and Moderna shots, if you only get the first dose, the vaccine is only 60% to 80% effective at preventing symptomatic disease. That second dose brings that efficacy to 95%. Johnson & Johnson has a 66.3% efficacy rate against getting sick, but prevented hospitalization at 100%.

Hunt said some patients want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because they want to be done with one shot.

Some of her patients are skeptical about the vaccine and want to wait for more people to get vaccinated before getting the shots themselves. But she points out the 30,000 to 45,000 people who were in each of the Phase 3 trials, as well as the number of people who have already been vaccinated.

How many people have been vaccinated in the U.S.?

In the U.S., 112 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 66 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

"This could save your life," Hunt said, and it could save money by avoiding expensive medical care because of hospitalization or losing money because of time lost from work.

"It can give you freedom and access to do things safely in the country, help others around you, and give you better quality of life," she said. "I try to emphasize the positive."

Will I need a COVID-19 booster shot?

The study of the vaccines is ongoing, not just the side effects, but how long the body will continue to have an immune response to the virus after vaccination. Both Moderna and Pfizer are working on a booster shot to extend immunity and to protect against COVID-19 variants.

Moderna and Pfizer Phase 3 trial study participants who received both doses have continued to have an immune response six months later. The companies didn't test what happens in people who only get one dose, instead of both. That's another reason to get fully vaccinated, instead of stopping at one dose, Metzger said.

The immune response might not be the same for everyone. Studies are looking at what happens to vaccinated people who are immune compromised, especially those who have had stem cell or organ transplants and take medication to suppress their immune systems.

Metzger said early studies have shown that their immune systems haven't had as brisk a response to the vaccine as a person with a normal immune system, but "we don't know if that translates to being more vulnerable to actual COVID-19 disease, particularly severe COVID-19 disease."

Why you should still wear a mask and social distance

Researchers will know more as more of the immune-compromised population gets vaccinated, and experts can compare their rates of infection and hospitalization to other vaccinated people and to nonvaccinated people.

Until then, Metzger recommends that people who are immune-compromised continue to wear masks and limit interactions with other people.

The rest of the vaccinated population, Metzger said, is fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two weeks after one shot of Johnson & Johnson. Then, according to CDC guidelines, it's safe to hang out in small groups with people who are fully vaccinated, or even people who haven't been vaccinated but are at a low risk for becoming seriously ill from the virus, such as kids.

In large groups and in public, you should still wear a mask.

"There are still the variants out there, and the vaccine doesn't cover every variant to the same degree of effectiveness," Hunt said. "You still want to wear a mask to protect ourselves against variants."