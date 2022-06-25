Summer travel in Texas expected to rise despite ongoing challenges

There are many reasons to think Austin-area families might not be particularly excited about the summer travel season this year. Soaring inflation means traveling will be more expensive than ever, COVID-19 is still a worry for many, and the Texas heat can make in-state trips less than wonderful.

But despite all that, industry experts and tourism officials say they still expect Central Texas residents will hit the roads in droves this summer, and that area businesses will see an improvement in tourism dollars.

According to AAA Texas officials, overall summer travel volume — which includes travel by car, air, bus and cruise ship — will increase by 4-6% compared with last summer. More than 3.5 million Texans are also expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the Independence holiday weekend, an increase of 3% over 2021.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster attributes the anticipated rise in summer travel to the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, which previously prohibited travelers from exploring Texas destinations and attractions.

"There's just a lot of pent-up demand for travel due to the fact that a lot of people weren't able to travel the past two years or so, and we continue to see that play out this summer," he said.

Air travel is expected to reach record-breaking numbers in Austin this summer even as a national pilot shortage and operational challenges have caused a string of flight cancellations and delays. The latest local round of delays happened Thursday in Austin when more than 100 departing and arriving flights were delayed and dozens more canceled after an air traffic control tower was partially shut down for a coronavirus-related deep cleaning.

After more than 2 million passengers traveled through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in May, the highest in the city's history, airport spokesperson Sam Haynes said Austin-Bergstrom expects a continued climb in travel volume this summer.

"June and July are always the busiest months at (the Austin airport), so with three record-breaking months back-to-back-to-back this spring, we do expect the summer to remain busy and continue to break passenger volume records even with the nationwide pilot shortage, airline staff shortages and as we enter hurricane season," she said.

Air travel tips

To avoid missing a flight or facing dreadfully long security checkpoint lines, the Austin-Bergstrom website offers tips for incoming or departing airport travelers:

Travelers using general Transportation Security Administration screening should arrive at least 2½ hours before their boarding time for domestic flights.

Travelers flying internationally should check in at least three hours before boarding.

Travelers looking to park on-site can reserve a parking space and check for real-time parking availability at abiaparking.com.

Travelers without checked luggage can skip the airline ticket counters and go directly to security screening checkpoints.

Drop-offs for departures can be on either the upper or lower level.

Use self-service flight check-in kiosks to print boarding passes and bag tags.

Use outside curbside check-in for select airlines.

Check-in online using your airline’s mobile app.

Allegiant and Frontier travelers depart from the South Terminal, and all other airlines operate out of the main Barbara Jordan Terminal.

For more information, visit austintexas.gov.

Patricia Mancha, the spokesperson for the TSA’s Southwest region, said frequent travelers should enroll in TSA PreCheck. The application fee to enroll in the program is $85, and once enrolled, your membership is good for five years.

Travelers with disabilities or medical conditions are encouraged to call the TSA Cares helpline, which can set up additional time and support for going through security screening. The TSA recommends travelers register at least 72 hours before their flight.

Mancha also advises passengers to get their REAL ID-compliant ID before the deadline of May 3, 2023. For more information on REAL ID-compliant cards and enforcement, go to tsa.gov.