2 Austin artists to go home to Uvalde to paint mural after shooting, according to GoFundMe

Two local artists are returning to their hometown of Uvalde to paint a mural after the Robb Elementary School shooting, according to a GoFundMe page organized by MAS Cultura.

Artist Kimie Flores and photographer Jay Ybarra plan to travel to Uvalde next weekend, Monica Maldonado, MAS Cultura's founder, said on the group's GoFundMe page. Flores went to the same elementary school as the 19 children who were killed.

MAS Cultura is a local nonprofit advocating for art and music that speaks to the Latino community. So far, $3,260 has been raised to spend on supplies, materials, gas and incidentals.

"The Uvalde tragedy has hit home for them," the page says.

The MAS Cultura fundraiser is on GoFundMe's list of verified fundraisers for Uvalde.

Any funds that are not used for the mural project will be donated to local mental health resources, Maldonado said. More information will be shared about where money goes once the group has more details.