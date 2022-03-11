'The epitome of class, grace and style.' Musicians offer tributes to Bobbie Nelson

The elder sister of county music icon Willie Nelson died Thursday. Bobbie Nelson, 91, died "peacefully and surrounded by family," according to statement from the family.

"Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place," the statement read.

Bobbie last performed with her brother in the longstanding Family band in late 2021 but was recently hospitalized for a non-disclosed illness. News of her death drew tributes from artists across the music industry.

