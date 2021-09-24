Elon Musk says Tesla, SpaceX commitments in Texas a reason for split with Grimes

Entrepreneur Elon Musk and musician Grimes, otherwise known as Claire Boucher, are "semi-separated." In a exclusive interview with Page Six, Musk said the two remain on good terms.

Musk said a reason for the breakup was due to his work with SpaceX and Tesla requiring him to be in Texas whereas Grimes work as a recording artists is mostly in Los Angeles.

Musk made the move to Texas last year, reportedly buying a multi-million dollar home in Austin and a tiny home in Boca Chica near SpaceX's operational center, too.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six.

Elon Musk says son X Æ A-Xii will be co-parented by him and Grimes

The two began dating in 2018. Grimes gave birth to the couple's son in 2020. A boy, the two named him "X Æ A-Xii." Musk told Page Six the two will continue to co-parent their son.

Elon Musk has five other children with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

In a 2010 interview with Marie Claire just two years after their divorce, Justine said she was estranged from her ex-husband. She said they shared custody of the children but deals with his assistant on those matters.