Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, George Strait fans 'can't wait' for Austin City Limits Music Festival

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning this October to Zilker Park. The lineup over two weekends of music includes legends like George Strait and Stevie Nicks, and also faces of pop music today like Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

The return of the festival to Austin has musicians and hopeful attendees looking forward to experiencing a live music festival in Central Texas once again.

Here's a sampling of how top bill performers and their fans feel about the return of the Austin City Limits Music Festival:

Stevie Nicks 'can't wait'

George Strait set to make first ACL appearance

Megan Thee Stallion set to return after no-show at 2019 ACL

ACL 2019: Why Megan Thee Stallion was a no-show'