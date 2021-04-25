What's the weather like today? Sunny and warm. Rain returns to the forecast later this week

Central Texans will see clear skies Sunday with a high near 86. Some gusty winds will move in Sunday night, followed by a high of 88 on Monday.

April showers have been few and far between but rain chances return to the forecast this week.

The National Weather Service says the best chance for rain and storms are late Tuesday and Wednesday, with some lingering rain chances into next weekend.

After a warm night Monday into Tuesday, chances for rain start to increase during the day Tuesday, with a 20% chance of storms after 1 p.m.

Wednesday is forecast to be warm with a high near 89 and a 50% chance of storms Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will only reach about 80, forecasters say.

Next weekend should have pleasant weather with highs in the 80s and sunny skies in the forecast.