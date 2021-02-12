Free Lunch, Shakey Graves ramp up efforts to feed and warm homeless people in harsh weather

Jazz Mills and her small team at Free Lunch, a business that makes homecooked meals and delivers them four days a week to the Esperanza Community, the state-created campsite off of U.S. 183 near Montopolis Drive, are continuing their mission during Austin's frigid weather.

Instead of setting the food out at one centralized area in the early evening, the team members will prepare soup and things that they can place in containers and drive around the camp and distribute more directly to residents who are trying to shelter from the dangerous temperatures.

“We know they don’t want to leave the tent and walk to the picnic tables,” Mills said.

Free Lunch, which has been delivering meal support to the camp since last year, is also tapping into their limited resources to purchase blankets and hand warmers for the site, which Mills says appears to be at capacity with about 200 residents who are experiencing homelessness. Volunteers also have helped Free Lunch package about 200 hygiene kits to distribute throughout the camp.

“I would say that morale is low. They are definitely very grateful that we continue to come but, I know it’s hard for them to keep a good attitude,” Mills said. “That’s why every little thing we can do to make the hand off easier for them, we will do.”

The severe temperatures and capacity crowds at the camp have made the work of Free Lunch’s small staff harder than usual, and Mills, a musician with a history of producing festival events, says she hopes to recruit some sponsors to assist in their aid mission. The group already received a boost from one famous local.

Mills says her friend Shakey Graves dedicated half of his Shakey Graves Day proceeds to Free Lunch this year, money that will help them ramp up services during the cold days ahead.

“So many people have been reaching out who want to help,” Mills said. “I’m trying to keep it all organized.”

Free Lunch is primarily funded by contributors dubbed Lunch Monitors, who give $10 monthly to the nascent business. The company currently has about 600 Lunch Monitors contributing to its cause.