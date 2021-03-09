Remember (your mask when you visit) the Alamo, Texas landmark says

The mask mandate in Texas ends on Wednesday, but one iconic landmark synonymous with the state would like you to still do your part to keep people safe.

All staff members at the Alamo in San Antonio will be required to wear masks, and visitors to the historic mission are asked to continue wearing masks on the grounds, too. According to a news release on Monday, "they will be strongly encouraged to do so by staff and security."

The announcement stops short of saying that masks for visitors are required. Signs near the entrance and throughout the Alamo site will encourage mask use. "The CDC, state and local officials advise the use of face coverings in public spaces to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," according to the release. "We hope that visitors continue to abide by this guidance while onsite and in Alamo Plaza."

Gov. Greg Abbott on March 2 announced he would lift all state pandemic safety restrictions, including the mask mandate. Public health experts and federal health officials said the move comes too early and that the coronavirus still poses a grave danger, with not enough people vaccinated to significantly slow the disease's spread.

According to the Alamo website, the Texas General Land Office is the custodian of the historic landmark. It contracts with Alamo Trust, Inc. to manage operations. After being closed for several months due to the pandemic, it reopened late last year to visitors. The website (thealamo.org) also contains a full list of pandemic safety protocols.