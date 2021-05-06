See where giraffes live, trees whisper and walls talk on Austin Weird Homes Tour

The Austin Weird Homes Tour returns with virtual tours of seven local homes that aren't your cookie-cutter dwellings.

A ticket to this year's tour offers videos of the seven homes beginning Saturday, and then a Q&A with some of the homeowners on May 15.

Here are the homes on this year's tour:

The West Austin Lighthouse is filled with meditation spaces, stained glass and artwork, as well as a very adult bedroom.

Morningwood is a showcase for global artwork and more than 10,000 curios for a University of Texas fine arts department faculty member.

Havenwald bed and breakfast is a forest of tiny homes in different themes including Medieval storybook cottage, steampunk and Gothic Victorian.

Cypress Valley offers five treehouses and a ranch house set among a working ranch with American bison.

The Graeber is a historic home in the heart of Sixth Street, but once inside, takes a decidedly modern turn.

The Giraffe House features everything imaginable in a giraffe theme from figurines to mugs to bedding to dinnerware.

Ebba Springs Wildlife Refuge is made with rammed earth and provides a haven for vultures, squirrels, woodpeckers and owls.

Tickets are $25 and $45 and available at weirdhomestour.com.

The tour benefits LifeWorks. In addition to the Austin tour, Weird Homes Tour has been offering weekly virtual tours of homes throughout the country during the pandemic.

