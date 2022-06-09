Want to stay in an Airstream at a brewery? Twisted X Brewing has sweet Hill Country dreams

After moving from its original Cedar Park location in 2013, Twisted X Brewing Company owner Hunter Stewart reestablished the brewery in Dripping Springs, where it has become a popular destination.

Stewart said the company is prepared to make another major pivot.

A 12,000-square-foot facility already houses a midcentury-style brewhouse and spacious taproom. Over the last two years, Twisted X has added more than 10 small casitas and 16 Airstream trailers, for guests to stay on its grounds overnight. And Stewart said that by Sept. 1, a dog park, an outdoor bar and two open-air pavilions — one for musical performances and another for a farmer's market — will be added to the 17-acre property.

More:Kishi Bashi explores shameful history of Japanese American incarceration with 'Omoiyari'

"We want to provide something where people come outside and enjoy our surroundings," Stewart said. "You know, we got a lot of new people moving here that don't know much about Texas, and we're excited to start showing that off. These are the type of things we really get passionate about."

Stewart said he always envisioned Twisted X becoming a beacon of beer-dom that highlights the sights and sounds of Texas Hill Country.

"As we go to this next chapter, we believe we're going to be on steroids," Stewart said. "This is a new chapter for our company, no doubt."

Along with taking up more of its outdoor space, Stewart said the brewery will add more local wine options to its taproom menu and attach a kitchen to the space's main building to start selling in-house food instead of leaning on outside vendors.

Once a bow is wrapped on the project this fall, head brewer Brian Bush said there's even more room to introduce new experimental brews and draw in craft beer enthusiasts and others who are trying their first swig.

"I think the venue will bring in a lot of new people who aren't necessarily familiar with Twisted X at the present moment," Bush said. "It's a chance to expand to expand our recognition and focus here."

The scene

If a barn was stocked to the brim with brews, it would be a spitting image of Twisted X Brewery.

Once patrons walk past the wooden porch chairs, beer barrels and shaded patio near the entrance, they are welcomed inside the rustic-style taproom and get a glimpse of Twisted X's large industrial brewing system.

More:Where to find Austin hotel pools with day passes this summer, including rooftop decks

Twisted X is surrounded by native sycamore and oak trees and plots of developing buildings and canopies on its land that mark the evolution of the Dripping Springs space that Stewart, Bush and others have longed for.

Menu highlights

The McConauhaze, named after Matthew McConaughey, is far and away Twisted X's best seller, a favorite among patrons who enjoy the sprightly taste of the hazy IPA (even moreso as the Texas heat looms over us).

The brewery's Austin Lager, Ranch Fire, Gulf Kölsch and other flagship beers also have fanbases, inspiring Bush and Twisted X's other brewers to craft more experimental batches.

More:Hyatt sells historic Driskill hotel in downtown Austin to new ownership group

Depending on the season, small, one-off batches of Fuego (a jalapeño pilsner), the barrel-aged Salty Chihuahua and the triple-brewed Big Boy Belgian Breakfast are on tap.

Twisted X is also home to a small rotation of food trucks until the house kitchen is up and running.

Upcoming events

Stewart said the month of June is a fairly slow one for events, but there will be specials for Father's Day on June 19 and an outdoor watch party for the nearby fireworks during July 4th weekend. More details will be announced at a later date.

Where

23455 RM 150 W in Dripping Springs

Hours

Twisted X Brewery is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday.

About this story

This story is part of a new occasional series exploring Central Texas' breweries, distilleries and bars. Have a favorite? Email your recommendations to ehopkins@statesman.com.