Adelbert's Brewery closing for good, saying North Austin location will be 'torn down'

After 11 years in North Austin, Adelbert's Brewery is shutting down for good, the business announced on Wednesday. The beer-maker said on social media that it is being "pushed out" of its home by development.

"We had planned to celebrate year 10 and year 11 with a monthlong celebration this year," the brewery's statement reads. "Unfortunately, our time here will be coming to an end."

Adelbert's last day at 2314 Rutland Drive, No. 100, will be Oct. 31. According to the brewery, their location "has been slated to be torn down and replaced with an office building."

In response to comments from fans on the Instagram post announcing the closure, Adelbert's said it will not relocate, deciding after initial attempts that it would not be an option.

In the meantime, the brewery said they will continue to brew beer as long as possible and keep the taproom open, including for Austin FC games.

Scott Hovey founded Adelbert's Brewery with the idea of specializing in Belgian ales. The business was named after his late brother. Hovey spent 20 years in semiconductor sales and started brewing when his wife got him a kit.

"I didn't see the need to put out another amber ale, IPA or porter," Hovey told the Statesman in 2012 of his approach.

The brewery's statement said, "To those who have been on this journey with us since the beginning, those who found us along the way, and those who'll discover Austin's best kept secret in the coming days: Thank you all. Cheers to the end."

Adelbert's Brewery is open 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.