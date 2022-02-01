The new temporary HEB on South Congress is open, and we went on a shopping mission inside

The H-E-B store on the southwest corner of Oltorf Street and South Congress Avenue has had some pretty slim pickings lately. All part of the plan.

The Texas grocery giant announced last year that it would temporarily shutter — well, demolish — that location, which opened in 1957, ahead of a planned remodel. When the news broke, H-E-B representatives said the company would open a temporary store in the adjacent Twin Oaks shopping center in early 2022, right before the big kaboom down the road. Construction at the previous store site is expected to last two years.

The time has come, and there's now an H-E-B open steps away from the old store, just north of Oltorf Street. The new location is at 2301 S. Congress Ave., formerly home to a CVS Pharmacy.

We went on a little shopping trip on Monday to see what it's like inside.

It kind of feels like two stores in one.

You can tell that the layout of the new store was retrofitted from the building's previous life. With three distinct sections, this long, skinny market is not the kind of H-E-B floor plan you're used to.

On the side farthest from Congress, you'll find produce, prepared meals, pre-sliced deli meat and cheese, canned goods, dry pasta, bread and baking ingredients.

Then, as you pass the world's cutest wine aisle — it's more of a wine alcove — the store's layout drops into a middle section for dairy, meat and frozen goods.

From there, the third arm of the store (where the entrance faces South Congress Avenue) houses a pharmacy, as well as chips, bottled/canned water, coffee, soda, candy, cosmetics, toiletries and paper goods.

Each end of the store has only a couple of full checkout lanes, plus several self-checkout registers.

It's a bit of a tight fight.

We counted 21 aisles at the temporary H-E-B. The inside seems more expansive than one might guess looking at the outside, but those aisles are pretty narrow.

The pharmacy doesn't have much waiting area, either. When we stopped in on a moderately busy Monday afternoon, folks queued to speak with the pharmacist had spilled into the ends of the adjacent shopping aisles.

The dual checkouts on both sides of the store no doubt help traffic flow, though.

The selection is pretty diverse, all things considered.

Even if the store is temporary, we were pleasantly surprised by the stock. This H-E-B's shelves go way beyond basics. It's no Central Market, but we spotted things like harissa, ponzu sauce, several kinds of pesto, an array of gluten-free snacks, jar candles (including that tortilla-scented one) and even boxed appliances like rice cookers, pans and blenders.

Plus, those who shop local will be happy to find Easy Tiger breads and big bags of Ruta Maya coffee beans.

But you won't find everything you're used to.

Perhaps in the spirit of its temporary nature, the new H-E-B doesn't quite replace the amenities of the former location. No deli counter, no tortilla-making stand, no sushi counter, no full bakery. However, the store still stocks many of those goods, like fresh tortillas and H-E-B-brand doughnuts, even if you can't see them made right in front of you.

There's also no curbside service at this store; you'll have to try the Riverside Drive H-E-B for that.

Oh, and the parking situation.

There does seem to be a lot of parking at the temporary H-E-B. Is at all laid out in an easy to navigate, wide-open grid? Definitely not. There's a bit of a, let's say, winding quality to the parking lot. You can enter and exit directly from South Congress Avenue, and there are driveways in and out of the block from the Oltorf Street side that are accessible, if not directly next to the store.

We'll have to see how the grackles like it.

What are shoppers waiting for?

On the site of the old store down the street, a new three-level H-E-B will someday feature indoor and outdoor seating for dining and an outdoor stage for live performances. It will be home to a True Texas BBQ, which is H-E-B's in-house barbecue restaurant brand.