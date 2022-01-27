An Austin yerba mate brand's new creative director: Macklemore

A few years ago, you might have thought it odd that an Austin beverage company named as its new creative director a Grammy-winning Seattle rapper known best for a viral hit about thrift shopping.

But 2022 is well upon us, and Macklemore has invested in local yerba mate drink company Clean Cause. The rapper, aka Ben Haggerty, also will collaborate with the company on a limited edition can, digital content and music in the creative director role, according to a news release.

Macklemore's first project with Clean Cause is a video series sharing the stories of people in recovery. This first video was filmed in Austin and features locals, according to Clean Cause.

Clean Cause and Macklemore have a shared commitment to addiction and recovery awareness. The beverage company was founded in 2017 by Austinite Wes Hurt, the former owner of Hey Cupcake, who's open about his own recovery process from drug and alcohol addiction.

“I thought I didn't have anything to offer the world because I made (Hey, Cupcake) when I was on drugs,” Hurt told former American-Statesman food writer Addie Broyles in 2020. “I sat there in an AA meeting, and I had this spark. I hadn't had that feeling without drugs.”

The company offers sober living scholarships; 50% of its net profits go toward that end, and Clean Cause has distributed $1,411,500, according to the release.

Macklemore has been outspoken throughout his career about his history with addiction and sobriety. That has included work to raise awareness about the opioid crisis with the Obama administration in 2016.

In the announcement about the partnership, Clean Cause cited a statistic from the American Medical Association that every state reported an increase in overdose deaths or other problems during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Austin Decoder Ring:A guide to speaking like a local

Macklemore said in a statement: "I am excited to combine my creative passions with a great product in an effort to save lives. Together, our goal is to inspire and educate individuals on addiction and support those who are in recovery.”

For more information, go to cleancause.com.