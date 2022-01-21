Grab a bowl: Jo's on South Congress celebrates 15 years of its Chili Cook-Off next month

Hopefully, the wild Austin weather will put some chill in the air for some chili. Jo's Coffee plans to host its 15th annual Chili Cook-Off from noon for 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at 1300 S. Congress Ave.

"Amateur and professional cooks will come together in the battle over the prized chili pot, while attendees can enjoy an array of chili-related festivities such as watching the surprise Quickfire Competition, and listening to live music from Jeff Hughes & Chaparral," according to event organizers.

Wristbands will cost $25 the day of the event in order to taste the goods, though entry to enjoy the music is free. Proceeds support nonprofit groups that address local hunger, according to organizers.

Go to joscoffee.com/chilicookoff for more information.

