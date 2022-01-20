Grab a garnish: Bloody Mary Festival returns to Austin next month

Austin's had a festival for every taste. Macaroni and cheese festival. Hard seltzer festival. And let's not forget the Bloody Mary Festival.

The third annual edition of the event celebrating tomato-packed tipples is set for Feb. 27 at Fair Market in East Austin. Attendees will be able to taste all the bloody marys they want and vote for their favorite. In addition to a people's choice award, a panel of judges will give out an award for the best bloody mary in Austin.

Expect mixes from local businesses like Yellow Jacket Social Club, Snooze, Hillside Farmacy, Z'Tejas, Cavalier and more. There also will be bites and beverages from Blue Norther, Big Swig, Lick Honest Ice Creams, Rockstar Bagels and more.

The festival will run from noon to 3:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $49.50 and early entrance VIP tickets cost $65. According to a news release, the event benefits the Boneshaker Project, "a local organization that inspires kids and families to lead healthy active lifestyles."

Go to thebloodymaryfest.com/austin-2-27-22 for more information.