Topo Chico introduces new Ranch Water-inspired hard seltzer

They made this one just for you, Austin. Sparkling beverage brand Topo Chico announced Tuesday that it's bringing a new flavor of its hard seltzer line to stores: Ranch Water.

"Inspired by the taste of the popular cocktail recipe made famous by Texas bartenders," according to a news release, Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer will be made with lime juice. The original cocktail is made by mixing reposado tequila and orange liqueur over ice in a Collins glass and serving it with lime and a bottle of Topo Chico.

“There’s no cocktail in Texas more legendary than Ranch Water," Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers at parent company Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a statement.

The launch comes just weeks after the death of the original cocktail's inventor.

Kevin Williamson, who founded Austin restaurant Ranch 616 and created Ranch Water, died of cancer on Nov. 26 in Smithville. The restaurant’s cocktail helped popularize Topo Chico, a now-ubiquitous sparkling mineral water that was once much harder to find in Austin.

The Topo Chico brand honored Williamson with a social media post following the restaurateur's death.

“Kevin and his restaurant were trend-setting and very influential. He was the first person who asked permission to paint Topo Chico murals on his walls,” Topo Chico general manager Gerardo Galvan told the American-Statesman. “Kevin had such an incredible impact on us and was a genuine friend.”

The new cans of hard seltzer are now available in Texas stores. Go to topochicohardseltzerusa.com for more information.

Matthew Odam contributed to this report.