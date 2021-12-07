Which Austin holiday bar you should go to based on your favorite part of the holidays

It’s that time of year again when adults get to mix liquified eggs, cream and sugar with bourbon and nobody bats an eye. That’s right — it’s the holidays! If you’re looking to get in on the eggnog action in Austin this season, look no further. Here’s a list of the most festive holiday bars in the city, and which one you should go to based on your favorite part of the holidays.

The Christmas movies: Miracle on 5th Street Pop-Up at The Eleanor

In Austin, miracles don’t happen on 34th Street — they happen on 5th Street. The Miracle on 5th Street holiday pop-up is back at The Eleanor for its fifth year. The usually elegant bar transforms into a kitschy Christmas wonderland each December, with a sparkling tree and wall-to-wall decorations. Visit the pop-up downtown and sip on festive twists on classic cocktails like the Christmaspolitan and the Snowball Old Fashioned.

The presents: Elf’d Up at Red Dragon

If your favorite part of the holidays is tearing open presents on Hanukkah nights or Christmas morning, make sure to visit the Red Dragon this month. The downtown cocktail lounge is hosting Elf’d Up, a holiday party, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in December. They’ll be selling festive drinks and hosting a toy drive, with a portion of all venue proceeds going to Dell Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The stockings: Lala’s Little Nugget

No pop-up needed — Lala’s Little Nugget has been celebrating Christmas all year round since 1972, perennially serving up drinks like Berry Christmas (blueberry vodka, lime juice and ginger beer), Grandma’s Boozy Eggnog, and “Lump of Coal” shots. This season, the Crestview bar is selling Christmas stockings for $5, which patrons are encouraged to decorate and hang back up at the bar. Every dollar raised will go to All Blind Children of Texas.

The vacation: Sippin’ Santa at Nickel City

For some, the best part of the holidays is an excuse to fly far, far away. But if you’re looking for a staycation, the Sippin’ Santa pop-up at Nickel City in East Austin is the perfect place to escape to. Sippin’ Santa is the tiki B-side to the Miracle pop-up, and this year at Nickel City, you can enjoy drinks like the Kris Kringle Colada, a spiced twist on a piña colada.

The hot chocolates: Lucille’s Patio Lounge

Are you chasing the cozy-up-in-a-ski-lodge-hot-chocolate-in-hand vibe this winter? Look no further than Lucille’s Patio Lounge on Rainey Street. The charming bar is serving up classic seasonal beverages like mulled wine and spiked apple cider this December. The Naughty Hot Chocolate puts an alcoholic spin on the holiday classic with marshmallow-flavored vodka, and you can enjoy it on their patio, which is sparkling with holiday lights.

The light displays: Gibson Wonderland at Gibson Street Bar

Remember those houses that you’d drive deep into the suburbs just to look at around the holidays? The ones with impressive displays of reindeer lights and candy canes that towered over you? Now imagine drinking alcohol at one of them, and you’re pretty much picturing Gibson Wonderland at Gibson Street Bar. Enjoy Christmas drinks topped with whipped cream at this cocktail bar, located at South Lamar and Gibson.

The photo ops: Wonder Bar

Pretty lights, matching sweaters, decorated trees — the endless photo possibilities may be one of the greatest holiday gifts of all. Maximize your adorable photo opportunities this season by visiting Wonder Bar, the interactive bar located at Domain Northside. This December, the bar has undergone a yuletide-themed makeover to provide you with plenty of places to take your Christmas card photo.

The home-cooked meals: A Very Bad Larry Christmas at Little Brother Bar

Cider this, eggnog that, but what about the food? If your favorite part of the holidays is all the elaborate meals you have an excuse to eat, pay Little Brother Bar a visit this December. In addition to holiday drinks like a Rumple Mudslide, the Rainey Street bar is collaborating with the burger pop-up Bad Larry Burger Club to sell its smash burgers. It’s worth checking out now — the burgers don’t typically stay in one place for so long.

The menorah: Get Lit at Kitty Cohen’s

Christmas pop-ups abound in Austin, but what about Hanukkah? A few years ago, the folks behind Kitty Cohen’s decided to fill in that gap. They launched Get Lit, an annual Hanukkah pop-up, at their East Austin bar. Kitty Cohen’s has already begun its celebration with menorah lightings, fresh latkes and drinks like Bubbe’s Hot Buttered Whiskey, so head down to join in on the celebration before the eight days are over.