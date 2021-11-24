Last-minute Thanksgiving recipe: Make this pumpkin flan from Austin's Nané

The week is here, Austin, and I confess that I have mixed professional and personal lives. You see, we recently brought you a collection of favorite Thanksgiving recipes from local notables and readers. And as I was preparing my own offerings for the holiday feast, I picked out two of those recipes for the spread on Thursday: a pear pie from the folks of "Greater Tuna" and a cranberry salad from reader Cheryl Bakhtiari.

I had made both dishes for the photos to accompany that article. They were so good (and I already had a practice run) that I decided to make them again. Both are tempting seasonal sweet treats, but if you're still looking for a dessert with some local caché, here's one more.

Daniel Sahad, lead singer of Austin's funk-and-soul band Nané, sent in a delicious-sounding recipe for pumpkin flan. In case you missed it, Nané’ is an alum of Austin360's Artist of the Month series, and he was one of the breakout local stars of this fall's Austin City Limits Music Festival.

And even if this doesn't make the Thanksgiving table, it's the season of warming spices. Make it anytime.

Read our full collection of Austin Thanksgiving recipes, including baked pears that you'd find at the McConaughey house, at statesman.com.

Nané’s Pumpkin Flan

For the caramel:

1 cup sugar

5 tablespoons water

For the cheese pumpkin flan:

5 eggs

1 (8-ounce) stick of cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 can evaporated milk

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

For the caramel, combine the sugar and water in a small, deep saucepan. Bring to a boil, and don’t stir, swirling the pan to dissolve the sugar. Cook at medium heat, then lower the heat for 5-10 minutes until it turns golden yellow

Immediately pour the caramel into a pan (8-by-2 inch) and swirl to cover the walls of the pan. Set this aside until completely cool.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix flan ingredients in a bowl with a hand mixer or any electric mixer. Whisk the eggs first; add the cream cheese, sugar and then the rest of the ingredients. Gently sift the pumpkin mixture into the cool pan with the caramel.

Place the pan in a large roasting pan, enough to hold the smaller pan flat. Fill the roasting pan with hot water to come half way up the sides of the smaller pan.

Bake in the center of the oven for 70-75 minutes until the custard is firm. Insert a knife into the center of the flan and make sure the knife comes out clean.

Remove the flan from the water bath. Place it on a cooling rack until it is completely cool.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

Run a small knife around the edges of the flan, if it isn’t loose. Place a large flat (beautiful) serving plate over the pan and flip them.

The caramel will run over the flan … delicioso! Enjoy, baby!