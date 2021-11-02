From sides to pies: What's your favorite Thanksgiving recipe, Austin?

You swear by grandma's rolls. That pecan pie you've been making for years is always a hit. And it may seem simple, but your family's cheesy potato casserole is to die for.

Thanksgiving is almost upon us. (Why yes, it was in fact Halloween just a few days ago.) With the holiday season comes a startling truth: You might have to cook.

So, let's share the load. The American-Statesman is doing a recipe swap with the Austin community. We're gathering beloved Thanksgiving recipes from our readers — anything from sides to pies to salads to the bird. Submit your recipe using this form or via email at features@statesman.com. We'll include the best ones in an upcoming story to help you plan your menu.