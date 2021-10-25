Austin restaurant news: P. Terry's reopens downtown, Maiko closes, Grimaldi's Pizzeria opens

Here are a few bites of Austin dining news.

P. Terry's reopens downtown location

Guess who’s back, back again? P. Terry’s back! Downtown, that is. Tell a friend.

After shutting down a year ago due to the pandemic’s impact on revenue, Austin’s beloved burger joint has reopened its location at 515 Congress Ave. The news means that all P. Terry’s locations are officially open for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

“With downtown coming back to life, we are reopening our only closed location as a result of the pandemic,” Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s, said in a statement. “We’ve refurbished the burger stand, brought in a new team and we are excited to once again serve the residents, professionals and visitors in the downtown area.”

Maiko Sushi Lounge closing its doors

Maiko Sushi Lounge, the downtown sushi spot that opened in 2005, will mark its last day of service on Wednesday.

The restaurant is shutting down ahead of a planned demolition on its 311 W. 6th St. site, which will make room for a 60-story apartment and office complex to be built by banking company BBVA USA.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria opening at the Domain Northside

New York-style pizza lovers, rejoice. Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a chain originally from Brooklyn, New York, is opening its first full-service Austin location at the Domain Northside shopping center in Northwest Austin on Oct. 26.

The dine-in restaurant joins Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go, a delivery and takeout concept that opened out of Kitchen United Mix, 8023 Burnet Road, earlier this year.

The Domain Northside location will offer the brand's signature coal-fired brick-oven pizzas and calzones, along with salads, starters, desserts and a full bar. Go to grimaldispizzeria.com for more information.

