Horchata doughnut, anyone? Miami brand the Salty Donut opening on South Congress next week

Can't have enough doughnuts in this town. Cold, hard, round fact.

The latest shop to enter the ring (heh): the Salty Donut, which opens Aug. 27 at 2000 S. Congress Ave. It's the fifth brick-and-mortar location of the Miami-based brand. In an opening announcement, the Salty Donut promises locally inspired flavors.

Year-round flavors at the shop include traditional glazed, maple bacon, brown butter & salt, prickly pear margarita (a brioche doughnut filled with lime curd and topped with prickly pear and lime glaze, mascarpone whipped cream, shortbread cookie crumb and lime zest), horchata (a brioche doughnut soaked in a horchata mixture, with the bottom crusted in Valrhona Caramelia chocolate and finished with torched cinnamon meringue) and Texas chocolate sheet cake (a chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate glaze).

Seasonal picks on the menu will include a blueberry "pancake" doughnut, a cocoa and brown sugar blondie variety (which will be vegan), a cornflake cereal milk & honey flavor, a tiramisu doughnut, a coffee cake flavor and a dragon & passion fruit variety (a brioche doughnut filled with a whipped passion fruit mousse, then topped with dragon and passion fruit glaze, crushed graham crackers and a dragon fruit-infused whipped cream.

During its opening weekend, the first 50 customers on Friday-Sunday will get a swag pack as part of a team-up with Topo Chico, according to a news release. The shop also is running a "pre-opening lotto" from Aug. 20-26. Austinites who enter have the chance to win a free variety pack of doughnuts; 50 winners will be picked each day. Go to instagram.com/thesaltydonut for more information on how to enter.

The Salty Donut will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Go to saltydonut.com for more.