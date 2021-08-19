Check out a pop-up farmers market at Roughhouse Brewing

San Marcos' Roughhouse Brewing would like to help with your grocery shopping.

The brewery will host its Farmers’ Fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 28 at 680 Oakwood Loop. The event is held in partnership with Farmhouse Delivery, an online farmers market in Central Texas.

Ice cream, snow cones and more:95 places to get cold desserts in Austin

The brewery's pop-up farmers market will host other vendors like Three Six General and the Salumeria, with products available for purchase and samples.

If you come by Roughhouse Brewing that Saturday, you'll also be able to order the Farmers’ Grazing Board, curated by Matti Bills of Three Six General. The board will include Salumeria salami, Texas Iberico chorizo, Pure Luck Chevre, Sourdough Project Crackers and Youngblood Honey.

Live music in Austin this week:Outlaw Music Festival features Willie Nelson, Yola, more