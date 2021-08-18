Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Now you can sip HEB coffee at P. Terry's and dip Mr. Gatti's ranch at home

Here are two Austin tastes in places you wouldn't necessarily expect them.

First: P. Terry’s Burger Stand announced last week that it's brewing H-E-B coffee at all its locations, during breakfast hours only. The Cafe Olé Organics by H-E-B Breakfast Blend coffee also will be available in the grocery chain's stores. 

“As two family-owned Texas brands who care deeply about quality, culture and community, we see the collaboration as a natural fit,” said Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand, in a statement. 

Second: You can't build a Mr. Gatti's Pizza buffet in your home, but you can take the homegrown chain's buttermilk ranch dressing home for the first time, "after more than 50 years of customer requests," according to a news release.

Mr. Gatti’s Famous Ranch Dressing & Dip comes in 16-ounce bottles now available at select locations for $8.99 and at MrGattisPizza.com for $10.99. The dressing will come to Texas grocery stores later this year. 

"Made from scratch daily, Mr. Gatti’s Ranch Dressing is crafted using a proprietary blend of premium ingredients — real mayonnaise, farm-fresh buttermilk, and fresh-pressed herbs and spices — and carefully blended to deliver its full flavor that customers expect and continue to come back for, time-and-time again," according to the company.

Mr. Gatti's was founded in 1969 in Austin and now operates pizza parlors around the country.

