Now you can sip HEB coffee at P. Terry's and dip Mr. Gatti's ranch at home

Here are two Austin tastes in places you wouldn't necessarily expect them.

First: P. Terry’s Burger Stand announced last week that it's brewing H-E-B coffee at all its locations, during breakfast hours only. The Cafe Olé Organics by H-E-B Breakfast Blend coffee also will be available in the grocery chain's stores.

“As two family-owned Texas brands who care deeply about quality, culture and community, we see the collaboration as a natural fit,” said Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand, in a statement.

Second: You can't build a Mr. Gatti's Pizza buffet in your home, but you can take the homegrown chain's buttermilk ranch dressing home for the first time, "after more than 50 years of customer requests," according to a news release.

Mr. Gatti’s Famous Ranch Dressing & Dip comes in 16-ounce bottles now available at select locations for $8.99 and at MrGattisPizza.com for $10.99. The dressing will come to Texas grocery stores later this year.

"Made from scratch daily, Mr. Gatti’s Ranch Dressing is crafted using a proprietary blend of premium ingredients — real mayonnaise, farm-fresh buttermilk, and fresh-pressed herbs and spices — and carefully blended to deliver its full flavor that customers expect and continue to come back for, time-and-time again," according to the company.

Mr. Gatti's was founded in 1969 in Austin and now operates pizza parlors around the country.

