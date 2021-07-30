Topo Chico says there's a supply shortage; here's what that means for Texas

If you were thinking of serving up some homemade ranch waters to keep you company under the scorching sun this weekend, think again: The country is experiencing a Topo Chico shortage, according to the company.

This is bad news for Texans, especially as Austin temperatures inch toward the triple-digits over the next few days.

"What's the big deal?" you may wonder. After all, we still have La Croix, Perrier, San Pellegrino, Spindrift, Bubly, Waterloo and many more. But you'd be sorely mistaken.

True seltzer water heads know that Topo Chico satisfies a particular craving that cannot be met by any of its competitors. The mineral seltzer beverage, which has been drawn from a limestone spring in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895, is smooth, subtle and citrusy without coming on too strong. Don't take my word for it — scientists have their own theories about what makes Topo Chico so damn good.

So why the shortage of this beloved beverage? A Topo Chico spokesperson told the American-Statesman that they are experiencing a temporary tight stock of product due to “extremely strong consumer demand” and “a shortage of raw materials.”

“We’re working hard and implementing contingency plans to keep the products people love on shelves during this temporary shortage,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson did not say which raw materials the company was short on, but recent glass bottle shortages across the country may have something to do with it, as the classic Topo Chico beverage comes in a 12-ounce glass bottle.

If that's the case, the company's larger plastic bottle offerings may be more available. For those looking to bypass any cocktail prep, Topo Chico's canned hard seltzers may be fair game, too. If those options won't do, the spokesperson noted that 12 packs of 6.5 ounce bottles are available for purchase on the company's website.

A glimmer of hope: Anecdotally, some Statesman staffers have reported still seeing plenty of Topo Chico on the shelves of their neighborhood stores.