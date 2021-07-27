HEB sells candles that smell like fresh tortillas, because you can't live at the store

To my knowledge, H-E-B does not make tortillas big enough to use as blankets. A shame, comfort-wise, because weighted blankets just aren't cutting it anymore in this, our existential societal decline. I am tired of merely eating tacos; I must become one if I am to know peace.

But you know what? Those sons of guns do make tortilla-scented candles.

Twitter went into a flour frenzy on Tuesday when everyone found out that the Texas grocery titan tweeted out a photo and link to a butter tortilla-scented candle. It's part of a bakery-themed line of Flavor Favorites H-E-B candles.

"Tortilla. Scented. Candles. That's it, that's the tweet," they posted.

"I'm gonna shove my whole face in it," one person replied.

"Not a want, but a very strange need," tweeted an oracle of our collective unconscious.

According to H-E-B, the candle is available for purchase now, and you can grab it online or in some stores around these parts. It's 14 ounces, costs $12.96 and probably will smell either deeply satisfying or criminally repulsive and nowhere in between. (There's also a smaller size for $5.15.)

More:Family behind Fiesta Tortillas looks back on 37 years of making tortillas in Austin

Butter tortilla is not the only candle scent H-E-B is hawking that seeks to evoke even more visceral loyalty in your soft, Texan little lizard brain. There also are candles scented like their two-bite brownies, cowboy cookies and more. Several people on Twitter asked for a French bread-scented candle, the best idea since foil-bagged bread.

Go to heb.com for more information; take your demands for an 8-foot-diameter flour tortilla straight to H-E-B corporate or your senator, whomever you think is more likely to act.