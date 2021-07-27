Austin's Amirah Islam brings flavors of Bangladesh to 'Top Chef Amateurs'

Our senses of smell and taste connect us to memory in a powerful way. Food can transport us dozens of years and thousands of miles.

When Amirah Islam longed for a sense of home after she moved to Austin from Bangladesh in 2006, that's why she turned to the flavors of her childhood.

With no Bangladeshi restaurants in town, and even few Indian options at the time, Islam realized that if she wanted a taste of home, she would have to do something she had not done up until that point in her life: cook.

She's come a long way. Islam appears Thursday on the first-ever season of Bravo’s “Top Chef Amateurs,” a spinoff of a show she's adored for years. In her episode, Islam goes head to head with a fellow amateur in a cooking challenge.

Islam first ventured into the culinary waters by making easy meals with packaged mixes from the Pakistani company Shan when she lived with her grandparents after arriving in Central Texas, but once she moved into a place with her younger brother, she began exploring scratch preparation.

First up: murgir laal jhol, a turmeric curry chicken that was a staple in her childhood home in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Islam, who was born in Glasgow, Scotland, before her family moved back to Bangladesh when she was a year old, had long loved the idea of cooking, but she had little practice in the kitchen.

The novice cook started with wings and cheaper cuts until she acquired more skill, and more money, eventually graduating to preparing whole birds she ordered from New Madina Market on North Lamar Boulevard.

Islam contacted her aunts across the globe for tips and recipes as she continued her self-taught culinary education. She missed not just the flavors of home but also the conviviality and open-door policy at her family’s house in Bangladesh during Eid al-Fitr, a holiday that marks the end of the dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. So when her younger brother’s 25th birthday arrived, she turned to one of the dishes that was essential to those familiar celebrations: her grandmother’s cinnamon roast chicken, a labor-intensive, three-day dish that highlights the fragrant South Asian cinnamon you rarely find in the States.

“I just wanted to feel the buzz of the house, because that’s how everyone is at home,” Islam told the American-Statesman recently while cooking a spicy, ochre-hued crab curry, redolent with ginger, garlic, turmeric, red chili powder and coconut milk, at a friend’s house in the hills of Northwest Austin. “I just missed that feeling.”

Connecting with her roots ignited a new passion in Islam that infused her life over the next decade. While earning a degree in art history and advertising from Texas State University and full stack certification from the University of Texas, the curious and personable Islam became obsessed with cooking, consuming YouTube videos and countless hours of food-related television programming.

Around the start of the pandemic, Islam lost her job as a front-end developer building advertisements. Another ad would alter the course of her culinary journey. While scrolling her Instagram feed, Islam saw an ad for “Top Chef Amateurs” (ad targeting, as Islam knows, is real, y’all). Islam was skeptical. She hadn’t heard of such a show. This couldn’t be real.

But after getting her screenwriter sister-in-law's opinion on its authenticity, Islam decided the ad for the show likely wasn’t a scam. She had nothing to lose but all of her personal information, the quick-witted Islam joked, so she put together a cooking demonstration video and sent in the application. Four times. Just to be safe. She heard back from interested producers in just a few days.

For her application video, Islam — whose Instagram (@scottishcaramel) bio reads, “Decolonising one recipe at a time” — turned to a dish that she knew not only tasted great but that also gave her an opportunity to have a broader discussion about cuisine and culture.

In the video, Islam cooks kathi kebab. She explains both the history of the kathi kebab and how the black salt found in Bangladesh imparts the same kind of umami flavor on her dish that one might get from shiitake mushrooms.

Nizam restaurant in Kolkata created the dish of grilled meat that is then wrapped in paratha bread and served sheathed in paper as a way to satisfy its British customers who longed for the skewered street food but did not want to get their hands greasy, according to Islam.

It’s that type of education that Islam believes should accompany cuisines served stateside that did not originate here. And few things irk her more than seeing broad terms like “Asian flavors” used to describe dishes that may range from any of dozens of countries in a continent that comprises more than half of the world’s population.

Islam, who signed with a literary agent following her “Top Chef Amateurs” experience and hopes to write a cookbook, envisions cooking professionally in a supper club environment.

In that format, she would be cooking for people who are curious about her story and the food of Bangladesh. And it would give Islam the space to explain her food and educate diners.

Austin is not home to any Bangladeshi restaurants, according to Islam, though if one were to open, Islam said she would expect a fish dish, kichiri (a rice and lentil dish), red spinach called laal saag, and fuchka (fried dough puffs filled with potatoes, yellow peas and tamarind) to appear on the menu.

When asked how she would feel about a white chef opening a Bangladeshi or South Asian restaurant, Islam said the line between appropriation and inspiration can be defined by respect, credit and the imparting of knowledge.

“Are you giving back? Are you talking about Bangladesh? Are you paying homage? Are you honoring the ingredients and the places you’re cooking from?” Islam asked. “If you are, cool. If you’re not honoring the country, pretending that it’s all yours — sure, you’re inspired by Bangladesh, but you’re not talking about it or not giving back in any way — then, no.”

Islam, whose television aspirations were inspired by and felt plausible thanks to the success of Fatima Ali, a Pakistani chef and fan favorite from the 15th season of “Top Chef,” is proud to represent Bangladesh on such a massive platform.

“And I hope other Bangladeshi girls, when they look at this, they can be, like, ‘Yeah, I can do this, too,’" she said. "Especially big girls, because bigger girls definitely have a different threshold of stuff they have to deal with. I want people to think, ‘If she can do it, I can do it.’”

But a word of warning to anyone who would follow in Islam’s footsteps and try to cook under the pressure of klieg lights. It’s even harder than it looks, said Islam, who admits to watching food programming with the same shout-at-the-TV passion as many sports fans.

“Now I can’t yell at people, because I know exactly what they’re going through,” Islam says.

