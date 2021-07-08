Hi Sign Brewing to turn old RC Cola warehouse into new Govalle taproom and brewery

One of Austin's independent craft breweries is scooting a bit north. Hi Sign Brewing plans to relocate from their current spot near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to a warehouse space off East Seventh Street, according to a news release. And boy, does that space have history.

The brewery, founded in 2017, hopes their new taproom at 730 Shady Lane will be open in March. Their current digs are at 1201 Old Bastrop Highway, just across Texas 71 from the airport.

The taproom will join a long beverage history at that Shady Lane address. According to the brewery, the warehouse was built by RC Cola in the 1950s and later served as the first Shiner distribution center in Austin. It was then home to Hill Country Brewing & Bottling.

At the relocated Hi Sign, expect an outdoor patio area, live music, outdoor games and food trucks. The move will almost double the brewery's space, and they hope to beef up their barrel production capacity, according to the release. Hi Sign is known for brews like Violet the Blueberry Blonde and El Berto the Mexican Lager.

“Our original location allowed us to establish our brand and reputation for producing high-quality beers, but it'll be awesome to join the busy East Austin community, an area our fans love where our taproom can thrive daily,” said Mark Phillippe, founder and CEO, in a statement.

For now, the Old Bastrop Highway taproom is open 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Go to hisignbrewing.com for more information.

