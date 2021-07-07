Stock the cooler: Austin's Deep Eddy Vodka has canned cocktails now

Everyone has a canned, ready-to-drink booze these days. There's Ranch Rider, and Dogfish Head, and of course makers like Lone Star to Topo Chico are in the canned hard seltzer game now. (You might have a canned mixed drink on the market, too ... have you checked recently?)

Now, Austin-based Deep Eddy Vodka is rolling out a new line of handheld hard stuff. Deep Eddy Vodka + Soda comes in two flavors, lemon and ruby red grapefruit. You can find them at Austin retailers now.

The cans are available in packs of four for $11.99, and they're limited to the Texas, Colorado, South Carolina and Maryland markets for the time being.

Check deepeddyvodka.com for the latest.