Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller moves to bigger, modern pavilion at Mary Elizabeth Branch Park

Austinites can now load up on locally made salsa, soap and sourdough at a brand new pavilion located at Mary Elizabeth Branch Park.

The popular Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller has officially moved from its former location at Browning Hangar to the Pavilion at Branch Park, a newly built structure with about 19,800 square feet of gathering space for both indoor and outdoor events. In addition to housing the weekly Mueller farmers' market, the pavilion will be a space for private events such as corporate gatherings and weddings, according to the Mueller Neighborhood Association.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the pavilion on June 27 and kicked off the first weekly market held in the new space, which featured local vendors including Buddha's Brew Kombucha, dairy purveyor Goatilicious and wellness company Respect Your Elderberries. A full list of the market's vendors can be found ahead of each weekly market on their website.

Mary Elizabeth Branch Park lies in the heart of Austin's Mueller neighborhood, the former site of Robert Mueller Municipal Airport which has been redeveloped in recent years into a neighborhood with a town-like feel. The park features ample green space and an interactive waterscape, and lies along Aldrich Street, which is home to many small businesses.

“We are thrilled to have our farmers’ market take this next step in supporting the agricultural community in Central Texas as Austin grows," executive director for Texas Farmers' Market Nena Johnson said in a statement. "The opening of this new permanent pavilion provides our 120+ vendors a much more modern and functional facility where customers can also have a terrific family experience."

If you go

The Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at the Pavilion at Branch Park, 2006 Philomena St.