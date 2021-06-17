Gouda see you again: Antonelli's Cheese Shop to reopen for in-person shoppers in Austin

We're back, and so's the lactose.

Antonelli's Cheese Shop, the popular purveyor of dairy dreams nestled in Austin's Hyde Park neighborhood, this week announced that would reopen to customers on June 24. Their store has been closed to shoppers during the pandemic, though it's offered socially distant services like curbside pickup.

"While we won't have arms wide open, we will have samples in hand, and we truly cannot wait to see your friendly faces," Antonelli's wrote on Facebook. The post continued, "Thank you for keeping us alive this past year. Let us pay you back with some exceptional service, smiles, storytelling, and samples."

More eats and drinks:Local breweries and their food trucks pair perfectly with Austin FC soccer matches

According to the cheese shop. masks will be optional for vaccinated customers. Antonelli's says it will suspend curbside delivery but online preordering will still be available for in-store pickup.

Starting June 24, the store's hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Go to antonellischeese.com for more information.