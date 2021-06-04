Austin's Birds Barbershop releases beer with Independence Brewing for 15th anniversary

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Birds Barbershop has a new limited-run lager from Independence Brewing that commemorates the milestone.

The cans feature art from Bryan Keplesky, who designed Birds' logo in 2006 and, later, murals at several of Birds' nine Austin-area locations.

“Sipping an ice-cold Indy is part of the Birds experience,” Independence Brewing founder Amy Cartwright said in a statement. “When we started collaborating on a beer to celebrate such a huge milestone, we knew this was a unique chance to take our partnership to the next level.”

“It has been a rollercoaster year for us as business owners,” Birds co-founder Jayson Rapaport said via release. “We’ve gone from shutting our doors when COVID hit to now toasting a new resurgence with our Birds Anniversary Lager.”

The company also has recently added checkout by phone and made Birds Beats, the monthly playlists heard in the salons, available for people to stream for free via birdsbarbershop.com/beats.