Austin's Casero opens up Mueller storefront for cheese, charcuterie boards

If parties are back on the menu for you and your vaccinated friends, you'll need snacks. Austin-based Casero on Wednesday (June 2) opens its first storefront selling charcuterie and cheese boards. It's located at 2100 Robert Browning St. in the Mueller neighborhood, formerly home to East Austin Culinary Studio.

You'll find curated and build-your-own board options, as well as gift boxes. All products like pâtés, mustards and pickles are handmade, according to a news release, and the company will partner with other local vendors like Confituras Little Kitchen, the Sourdough Project and Two Hives Honey to complement the spreads. While prepping orders without an open storefront of their own, Casero partners Jackie Letelier and Emily Stengel have been working out of Confituras's space.

“As a long-term East Austin resident, opening a shop here to expand Casero’s offerings is a dream come true,” founder Jackie Letelier said in a statement. “We look forward to being part of the Mueller community and joining the many other Austin institutions in the neighborhood.”

Letelier founded Casero in October 2019, inspired by spreads she remembered from growing up in Chile, according to the release. Stengel, co-founder of HOPE Farmers Market, joined Casero last year.

For now, Casero will offer curbside pickup and delivery only on Wednesday-Saturday. Orders can be placed at caseroaustin.com by 5 p.m. the day before. Pickup hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.