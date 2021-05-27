Grandma's cooking inspires one of Austin's newest pasta companies

KP D’Orazio started her pasta business, D’Orazio D'Pasta Co., at the Farmer George Farmers Market in Round Rock in fall of 2019, quickly gaining a following for her handmade pasta.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, she moved the business online, where she now sells six different pasta flavors and 12 different shapes made using a high-protein semolina flour.

"The best chef I have ever known is my 91-year-old grandma," who lives in Ohio and whose parents immigrated from the Abruzzo region of Italy, D’Orazio says. "She has always made everything from scratch like her mom taught her. She takes two days to make her meatballs."

More:Chocolate sheet cake ice cream? It's a thing, thanks to Blue Bell

D’Orazio has always loved to cook, too, and she's learned some of her grandma's pasta techniques during visits over the years. "I started playing around with making pasta, adding fresh herbs that I had grown on my patio, and my fiancé loved it and thought that I should try to sell it."

She sold out of her first 15 bags at the farmers market and quickly expanded the number of pastas she was offering, including gluten-free options and a traditional red sauce. D’Orazio is not currently selling its products at any farmers markets, but she has customers all over Central Texas (and even some outside the state) who order the products for delivery.

"When I started making pasta, I was doing everything completely by hand, rolling it out using my grandmother's hand-crank pasta roller," she says. "We now have two commercial pasta machines to make the variety of different shapes and flavors that we offer."

You can browse the selection and learn more at doraziospasta.com.

More:How do we make the Austin food scene more diverse? Through programs like this