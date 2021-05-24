Sip-and-stroll events are back with A Toast of Texas, Texas Craft Beer Festival

Large food festivals haven't taken place in Austin in more than a year, but with the pandemic easing in the area, several organizations are bringing back their sip-and-stroll events.

The Texas Craft Brewers Festival announced recently that it would host its popular tasting event at Fiesta Gardens on Oct. 23.

Organizers from the Texas Craft Brewers Guild said they were "optimistically planning" for the festival to take place this fall with dozens of breweries from around the state. Tickets won't go on sale until later this summer, and there will likely be some changes to how the event is structured, depending on what happens between now and then, organizers said.

In other event news, the Wine and Food Foundation on June 13 will host its first big event since the pandemic began.

A Toast of Texas, one of the nonprofit's annual food-and-wine tasting events, will take place at Stonehouse Villa from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dozens of Texas wine- and spirit-makers will be sampling their beverages with light bites from local chefs and live music at the Driftwood venue. Tickets cost $65 for Wine and Food Foundation members and $80 for nonmembers. You can find tickets and more info at winefoodfoundation.org.

