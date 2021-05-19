Chocolate sheet cake ice cream? It's a thing, thanks to Blue Bell

Texas Sheet Cake has been a Lone Star favorite for generations.

It's a simple dessert: Chocolate cake topped with a pourable chocolate frosting that usually has pecans. The key is that the cake is served from the sheet pan in which it is baked, which makes it perfect for potlucks.

The folks at Blue Bell had an idea: What if we put the chocolate sheet cake in ice cream?

That's the inspiration behind Chocolate Sheet Cake, the newest flavor from the Brenham-based creamery. Their spin on this Texas staple is Blue Bell's chocolate ice cream mixed with chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl.

Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream will be available for a limited time. Another limited flavor, Southern Blackberry Cobbler, will also return to stores this month for the summer. That one includes flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl. You can find both flavors at retailers across the state.

