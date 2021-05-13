'100% of Texans disagree.' Viral map claims Texas doesn't have a top city for BBQ

Don't mess with the bull, you'll get the horns.

On Twitter Thursday, a map was widely shared showcasing the "top" American cities for barbecue. The map originated from the website, chefspencil.com, which was started as an online cookbook and resource for cooking advice by Paul Hegeman, a Dutch chef based in Sydney, Australia.

According to the site, the map is based on an analysis of TripAdvisor ratings of "all BBQ joints in the nation’s top 75 largest cities and ranked the cities based on their average rating." The site's rankings were based on a review of 2,020 restaurants that offered barbecue items on their menu and had at least five reviews.

The end result? Not one Texas city made the top 10. In fact, cities like Seattle, Miami and Columbus, Ohio, ranked higher than any Texas city.

El Paso ranked 12fth on the list, and Austin came in at No. 18, both with an average rating above 4.1. Other cities like Houston and San Antonio trended toward the bottom as among the worst cities for barbecue with average ratings below 3.95. This is likely due to volume of restaurants offering barbecue in such cities, with those receiving lower reviews pulling the overall average down.

Still, these ratings drew reactions from several Texans:

You know and we know Austin has great BBQ

It's not all bad news for Austin though.

The city ranked as the 10th city in the U.S. with highest number of barbecue restaurants and third for cities with the number of top-rated barbecue restaurants behind Los Angeles and Chicago.