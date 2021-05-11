This Hill Country brewery is hosting a vaccine drive this weekend

As the number of people seeking the COVID-19 vaccine has decreased, there's a distribution push happening at some unexpected places, like the Far Out Lounge in South Austin, which is hosting a Pfizer vaccine drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

Also on Saturday, Save the World Brewing Co. is hosting a Pints for Pokes COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12 to 5 p.m. at the brewery, 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

The free, walk-in clinic with 100 doses will distribute the Moderna vaccine, and if you get vaccinated, the brewery will give you a free beer.

Owners Dave and Quynh Rathkamp started Save the World Brewing in 2014 as a way to bring craft beer to Marble Falls and raise money for local charities while they were at it. All proceeds go to several nonprofits, including local food banks, which received about $60,000 in donations in the past year.

You can find out more at savetheworldbrewing.com.