Austin's Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ announces move to downtown Buda

One of Austin's best barbecue joints is moving.

Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ announced on Monday that it would be moving from its South Austin home to Buda, where the family-run craft barbecue spot is building a brick-and-mortar next to the Buda Mill & Grain.

"This is a dream come true for our family, and we can’t thank you guys enough for making this dream a reality for us," the Vidal family wrote on Instagram.

The popular barbecue restaurant first opened in a trailer on Brodie Lane in 2013 and then moved into a brick-and-mortar on Menchaca Road a few years later.

Buda Mill & Grain, located on the southern edge of Buda's downtown, has a number of retail outlets, restaurants, salons and studios. Valentina's is building out what the Buda Mill & Grain folks call "the ‘Big ‘Un’," they said on Instagram.

Valentina's still will have a part-time presence in Austin: They were announced among the food vendors at Austin's new Q2 stadium.

