Hopfields announces opening plan for new South First Street restaurant

Steak frites are coming to South Austin.

Hopfields, the French bistro cafe north of the University of Texas campus, is opening a second location on South First Street called Hopfields Bouldin Creek.

The building at 1417 S. First St. formerly housed Sway, which closed that location during the pandemic. At the new location, the Hopfields team also will brew its own beer to serve alongside a large selection of craft beer.

The interior of the 4,000-square-foot restaurant will not open for full service until July, which is when they will add breakfast, lunch and dinner service. Starting this month, chef James Flowers is hosting weekly "behind the scenes" dinners inside the still-under-renovation space.

These 12-guest dinners will feature a coursed dinner each Wednesday in May, starting May 12. These dinners start in the patio and then move inside to a table in the kitchen, where Flowers will serve charcuterie and cheese boards and a trio of entrées. Tickets cost $85 a person (drinks not included) and can be purchased at hopfieldsaustin.com.

Hopfields Bouldin Creek will open officially to the public starting on May 26 for cocktail hour on the back patio from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays with cocktails, beer, wine and small bites.

