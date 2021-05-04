Seafood at Simi Estiatorio, pizza at Love Supreme and more: New Austin restaurants

Simi Estiatorio, the seafood-centric Greek restaurant long planned to open in the Littlefield Building downtown, will officially open on May 7.

The restaurant from George Theodosiou, a 25-year service industry veteran with experience in both Greece and New York City, and executive chef Diego Sanchez will feature grilled octopus, skewered scallops, grilled sardines, marinated swordfish, seafood orzo, lamb chops and more at 601 Congress Ave. for dinner daily.

Customers can also order Greek salads and shrimp, lobster and oysters from the raw bar, and some of the dishes nod to Sanchez's Peruvian roots. The restaurant, named for an island in eastern Greece, was originally announced in late 2019, with the opening delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thrilled to finally bring Simi to life after so many months of waiting and delays,” Theodosiou said in a statement. “I had a dream to combine the best Greek dishes and wines of my homeland with exceptional and attentive service in a vibrant, Greek island-like atmosphere. Simi is truly where this all comes together.”

Theodosiou says they'll have a live DJ during much of the service and will be adding lunch and brunch service in coming weeks.

Ivan Ramen

In other restaurant news, Ivan Ramen, the acclaimed New York City Japanese noodle shop, has opened a ghost kitchen in Austin to bring its noodle soups to the city.

Thanks to a partnership with the Omaha-based company Flagship Restaurant Group, the menu is available at the group’s Japanese chain restaurant Blue Sushi Sake Grill, which opened in the Domain at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace in late April.

This is one of a string of takeout/delivery-only locations of Ivan Ramen across the country.

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

The co-founders of Thunderbird Coffee, Ryan and Wade McElroy, have opened Love Supreme Pizza Bar at 2805 Manor Road. The restaurant is serving a couple of kinds of pizzas from chef Russell Victorioso: Neapolitan style and square, pan-style pies. Customers can also choose from appetizers and salads, as well as beer, wine, cocktails and boozy slushies.

Ma'Coco

Ma'Coco has been serving upscale Mexican food inside Community Gardens in Bastrop since 2018, and this summer, owners Javier and Judith Equihua are bringing a second location to East Austin in a spot vacated by La Matta at 501 Comal Street.

According to Eater Austin, the restaurant will start serving its Baja-style dishes at the Austin location sometime in June for both takeout and dine-in customers.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Delaware-style subs are a hit far outside the Blue Hen State. A chain called Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is operating as a ghost kitchen now with a brick-and-mortar location set to open at 1200 Barbara Jordan Boulevard later this year. A second location is planned for the Hill Country Galleria in December.