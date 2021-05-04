Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Solve the sign: Austin restaurant El Arroyo selling jigsaw puzzles of iconic marquee

Eric Webb
Austin 360
El Arroyo's outdoor sign as seen on Dec. 3, 2020 , a reference to Mayor Steve Adler's trip to Cabo San Lucas during the pandemic.

It would be hard to fit the famous El Arroyo sign in your home, but now it comes in a box. Some assembly required.

The downtown Austin Tex-Mex restaurant is selling jigsaw puzzles featuring its marquee, which is known for jokey and often topical messages

The restaurant also recently announced on Twitter that they would award a $500 gift card to their online merchandise store to the first person who completes one of the the 1,000-piece puzzles and sends them a picture. (UPDATE: According to the restaurant, the prize has been claimed.)

The puzzles come in three different designs and cost $25 each. Go to elarroyo.com/collections/puzzles for more information. 

