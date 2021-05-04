Solve the sign: Austin restaurant El Arroyo selling jigsaw puzzles of iconic marquee

It would be hard to fit the famous El Arroyo sign in your home, but now it comes in a box. Some assembly required.

The downtown Austin Tex-Mex restaurant is selling jigsaw puzzles featuring its marquee, which is known for jokey and often topical messages.

The restaurant also recently announced on Twitter that they would award a $500 gift card to their online merchandise store to the first person who completes one of the the 1,000-piece puzzles and sends them a picture. (UPDATE: According to the restaurant, the prize has been claimed.)

The puzzles come in three different designs and cost $25 each. Go to elarroyo.com/collections/puzzles for more information.

Austin restaurant news you might have missed

More:Texas restaurants: Making alcohol to-go sales permanent 'a lifeline'

More:Austin restaurants struggle to find and keep workers as COVID-19 costs continue

More:La Barbecue moves down the street to 'forever home'