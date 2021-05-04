Solve the sign: Austin restaurant El Arroyo selling jigsaw puzzles of iconic marquee
It would be hard to fit the famous El Arroyo sign in your home, but now it comes in a box. Some assembly required.
The downtown Austin Tex-Mex restaurant is selling jigsaw puzzles featuring its marquee, which is known for jokey and often topical messages.
The restaurant also recently announced on Twitter that they would award a $500 gift card to their online merchandise store to the first person who completes one of the the 1,000-piece puzzles and sends them a picture. (UPDATE: According to the restaurant, the prize has been claimed.)
The puzzles come in three different designs and cost $25 each. Go to elarroyo.com/collections/puzzles for more information.
