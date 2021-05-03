La Barbecue moves down the street to 'forever home'

La Barbecue has always been on the move, making some of the city's best barbecue from a couple of well-loved spots.

LeAnn Mueller, granddaughter of famed pitmaster Louie Mueller, and wife Ali Clem launched the trailer on South First Street in 2011, and moved into the Quickie Pickie on Cesar Chavez in 2017.

After four years of serving long lines of customers at that store, La Barbecue is moving a few blocks down into a new spot at 2401 E. Cesar Chavez St., where it will reopen on Wednesday in what Mueller calls its "forever home."

In the new location, they can sell wine and beer, including a recent collaboration brew with Zilker Brewing Company to create a pilsner that could act as the house beer.

The restaurant posted a photo on Instagram with the sign, made by Roadhouse Relics, and Clem showed photos of the bathrooms, which feature art from local artists Xavier Schipani and Zuzu Perkal. La Barbecue is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

