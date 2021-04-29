New Hillside Farmacy chef brings New Orleans flair to former home of po'boy shop

A new chef has taken over at Hillside Farmacy, the East Austin restaurant housed in the former Gene's New Orleans Style Po'boys and Deli space on East 11th Street.

Since graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2010, Tony Henderson has worked at New Orleans fixtures including Cochon, Compere Lapin and Bacchanal.

Henderson, who moved to Austin last year from New Orleans, spent time in Europe growing up in a military family before moving to Mississippi, where his culinary career began, and then went to culinary school in New York City.

Founding chef and co-owner Sonya Cote opened the farm-to-table restaurant in 2012. In 2013, she added Eden East food trailer at Springdale Farm in East Austin. She and partner David Barrow took over that farm in 2018 and moved the farm to Bastrop last year. They recently opened Store House Market & Eatery on the property.

Henderson has already added a few new dishes to the menu, including ancho shrimp acqua pazza (a poached fish dish) and cornmeal fried chicken served with mustard greens, radishes and a sweet tea gastrique.