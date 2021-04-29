Austin's biggest vaccination drive for restaurant workers set for this weekend

Texas' largest vaccination effort for restaurant workers is coming to Austin this weekend.

Hospitality workers in Austin already qualify to get a coronavirus vaccine, and it'll be even easier to get one, thanks to a vaccine drive scheduled from 9 to 3 p.m. May 1 and 2 at Circuit of the Americas.

The Great Texas Hospitality Worker Vaccine Drive, which launched on April 20 in Houston, is a collaboration between the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Food & Wine Alliance and Good Work Austin, service industry organizations that launched during the pandemic.

More:Austin's largest culinary nonprofit is thinking bigger — Texas big

Good Work Austin and dozens of restaurants fed thousands during and after Texas winter storm

They have administered thousands of vaccines in Houston and San Antonio and will host a fourth drive in Dallas next month. You can find out more and sign up at TXHospitalityVaccines.com. Walk-ins are accepted, but sign-ups are encouraged.