These Austin online bakeries started with enthusiasm and a pinch of Instagram. Now they're booming

Addie Broyles
Austin 360
Gentle Whisk is a vegan baking company based at Wingman Kitchens in East Austin.

Online bakeries have boomed in the past year. 

As the pandemic pushed people indoors and away from their everyday outings, a crop of web-based baking businesses opened, offering everything from Thai desserts to sourdough bread for delivery.

Sweet Charli Girl is a gluten-free dessert company that delivers sweets to customers at home.

Some of these businesses are based in homes and sell under cottage law. Others rent commercial kitchen space from places like Wingman Kitchens, which is home to Sweet Charli Girl (sweetcharligirl.com), which makes the most amazing gluten-free cookies 'n' cream chocolate chip cookies, and Gentle Whisk (gentlewhiskbakery.com), whose owner, Destinee Wright, sells vegan desserts for delivery.

Algo Dulce (algodulcefoods.com), based out of the Cook's Nook kitchen in East Austin, is a new dessert company from Michael Angelo Mondragon, whose flan is sold at the Lakeline, Barton Creek and Mueller farmers markets, Royal Blue Grocery and restaurants including La Cocina de Consuelo and Veracruz All-Natural.

Algo Dulce sells traditional and new spins on flan, which you can buy at a few local retail outlets, farmers markets and by delivery.

Hhom Dee (instagram.com/hhomdee.atx) is the baking company from Austinite Angkana Taylor, who previously worked as a pastry chef at several Austin restaurants. She specializes in northern Thai sweets, such as steamed toddy palm cake, coconut chiffon cake and coconut pandan cupcakes sold through her Instagram page for delivery a few times a week.

Austin baker Angkana Taylor sells Thai baked goods like this pandan layer cake through her Instagram account @hhomdee.atx.

Kendall Melton is another pastry chef bringing her talents directly to customers. Melton's company, Vivian's Boulangerie (@viviansatx on Instagram; viviansaustin.com), features her French-inspired almond croissants, tarts and eclairs, all made with her signature pâtisserie magique. Her pastries are also available at Royal Blue Grocery and Confituras.

Vivian's Boulangerie is a dessert delivery company that specializes in French baked goods.

Jinx Bread (@jinx.bread on Instagram; jinxbread.com) founder (and former tech guy) Jack Holt sells his sourdough creations at the Barton Creek Farmers Market and through the local marketplace app Vindr

Galleta is an Austin-based online bakery that specializes in Mexican cookies and sweets.

Galleta (@thegalletashop on Instagram), an online cookie shop from Joseph Gomez, sells Mexican and Filipino cookies through his site, galletaatx.wixsite.com/website.

The San Antonio-based Comadre Panadería (@comadre_panaderia on Instagram; comadrepanaderia.com) focuses on pan dulce and other Mexican treats that founder Mariela Camacho delivers to Austin.

These hamburger buns are from Camila Velez, who runs dõ by CamilaVG, a baked good delivery company.

Camila Velez sells her cinnamon rolls, brioche, cookies, breads and even hamburger buns through dõ by CamilaVG (@do.cvg on Instagram), where she delivers baked goods twice a week. You can find the menu at docvg.com/app/menu/do-cvg-bakery.

And lastly, Dough Re Mi (@drm.cookies) and Cookie Rich (@getcookierich), two cookie delivery companies that launched during the pandemic, are still going strong. You can order their cookies at drmcookieco.com or getcookierich.com. Bread for the People (@bread4thepeople on Instagram) and Nutssosweet (nutssosweet.com) are also making sourdough loaves and nut butters to raise money for folks affected by the pandemic. 

Addie Broyles writes about food and cooking for the American-Statesman. You can reach her at abroyles@statesman.com or follow her at @broylesa on Instagram and Twitter.