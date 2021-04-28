These Austin online bakeries started with enthusiasm and a pinch of Instagram. Now they're booming

Online bakeries have boomed in the past year.

As the pandemic pushed people indoors and away from their everyday outings, a crop of web-based baking businesses opened, offering everything from Thai desserts to sourdough bread for delivery.

Some of these businesses are based in homes and sell under cottage law. Others rent commercial kitchen space from places like Wingman Kitchens, which is home to Sweet Charli Girl (sweetcharligirl.com), which makes the most amazing gluten-free cookies 'n' cream chocolate chip cookies, and Gentle Whisk (gentlewhiskbakery.com), whose owner, Destinee Wright, sells vegan desserts for delivery.

More:At the Fika Table, Austin baker Laura Galos keeps her family traditions alive with Nordic treats

Algo Dulce (algodulcefoods.com), based out of the Cook's Nook kitchen in East Austin, is a new dessert company from Michael Angelo Mondragon, whose flan is sold at the Lakeline, Barton Creek and Mueller farmers markets, Royal Blue Grocery and restaurants including La Cocina de Consuelo and Veracruz All-Natural.

Hhom Dee (instagram.com/hhomdee.atx) is the baking company from Austinite Angkana Taylor, who previously worked as a pastry chef at several Austin restaurants. She specializes in northern Thai sweets, such as steamed toddy palm cake, coconut chiffon cake and coconut pandan cupcakes sold through her Instagram page for delivery a few times a week.

Kendall Melton is another pastry chef bringing her talents directly to customers. Melton's company, Vivian's Boulangerie (@viviansatx on Instagram; viviansaustin.com), features her French-inspired almond croissants, tarts and eclairs, all made with her signature pâtisserie magique. Her pastries are also available at Royal Blue Grocery and Confituras.

Jinx Bread (@jinx.bread on Instagram; jinxbread.com) founder (and former tech guy) Jack Holt sells his sourdough creations at the Barton Creek Farmers Market and through the local marketplace app Vindr.

Galleta (@thegalletashop on Instagram), an online cookie shop from Joseph Gomez, sells Mexican and Filipino cookies through his site, galletaatx.wixsite.com/website.

The San Antonio-based Comadre Panadería (@comadre_panaderia on Instagram; comadrepanaderia.com) focuses on pan dulce and other Mexican treats that founder Mariela Camacho delivers to Austin.

Camila Velez sells her cinnamon rolls, brioche, cookies, breads and even hamburger buns through dõ by CamilaVG (@do.cvg on Instagram), where she delivers baked goods twice a week. You can find the menu at docvg.com/app/menu/do-cvg-bakery.

And lastly, Dough Re Mi (@drm.cookies) and Cookie Rich (@getcookierich), two cookie delivery companies that launched during the pandemic, are still going strong. You can order their cookies at drmcookieco.com or getcookierich.com. Bread for the People (@bread4thepeople on Instagram) and Nutssosweet (nutssosweet.com) are also making sourdough loaves and nut butters to raise money for folks affected by the pandemic.

More:Austin teens on friendship, starting a cookie delivery business during coronavirus

Addie Broyles writes about food and cooking for the American-Statesman. You can reach her at abroyles@statesman.com or follow her at @broylesa on Instagram and Twitter.