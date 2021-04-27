Quesoff queso competition returns for Mohawk reopening

Quesoff is back, but bring a mask.

After missing a year due to the coronavirus, Austin's best-known queso festival returns to the Mohawk with a Champions League edition of the event next month.

Past winners including Better Half, Eldorado Cafe, Olamaie, Comedor, La Condesa, JuiceLand, Tacodeli, Cheesus and Austin Facial Hair Club will bring their best cheese dips to the downtown venue from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 29. The venue, which has been closed since last year because of the pandemic, is starting to reopen in May for "rehearsals, recordings, private events, celebrations, meetings, classes, photography and content development."

As always, Quesoff will be raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank. (Tickets cost $16 per one-hour slot and are available in advance.)

Tacodeli is donating the chips for all attendees this year, and founder Adi Anand has added another twist: the Quesoff Challenge, where local restaurants are donating $1 for each queso dish sold in the month of May. The restaurant that contributes the highest amount to the food bank via queso sales will get an invite to compete in the Champions League competition. (Restaurants may sign up now to participate in the Quesoff Challenge by emailing arw@centraltexasfoodbank.org.)

The day of the event, there will be live music from Mariachi Los Gallos with DJ sets by uLOVEi. A panel of judges will pick a champion of the champions at the outdoor event, which is one of the first large food events to resume in a somewhat normal fashion amid the pandemic.

To allow for social distancing, there will be staggered entry, and attendees can buy tickets for one-hour time slots, starting on the hour at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

Organizers are asking people to wear a mask when they are not tasting queso and to stick with their group.