Farm Out Fest is coming on May 8 and there are baby goats involved

Farmgrass, the local nonprofit that hosted a large benefit festival in the five years leading up to the pandemic, has teamed up with the Far Out Lounge to host a mini-festival next month in South Austin.

Farm Out Fest will take place from noon to 5 p.m. May 8 at the bar and outdoor music venue at 8504 S. Congress Ave. that has become a favorite spot for people looking for socially distanced outdoor live music during the coronavirus crisis.

Walker Lukens and the Red Headed Strangers are headlining the stage that day, with performances by Jomo and the Possum Posse and Lost Pines. Proceeds will benefit Farmshare Austin, which runs a new farmer education program and a citywide product distribution service called Fresh for Less. Farmshare will sell fresh vegetables, and local vendors will have products at the Far Out Vintage Mall. Organizers are also bringing in baby goats from the local baby goat rental company Goat Shenanigans to roam the grounds for an hour in the afternoon.

Tickets cost $20 presale and $25 at the door, with free entry for kids.